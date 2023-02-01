The 2022 State of Internal Tools

Over a quarter of respondents say they don't have access controls for internal tools, presenting a sizable risk exposure. An individual with unfettered access to internal tools potentially has the ability to add, edit, or delete information easily, which could disrupt operations or corrupt sensitive information. While breaches are more common for external apps than internal tools, companies often hold critical employee and user information inside of their internal tools (not to mention extremely sensitive business information!). The high profile internal admin panel breach at Twitter in 2020 was a good reminder that companies should consider internal security measures with the same degree of deliberation they pay to their external practices. Read more about how Retool keeps customer data secure.