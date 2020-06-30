There comes a time when every developer must pay the admin panel toll. Some enjoy the work, and some would prefer to work on the core product; either way your team needs to interact with the database, and those numbers aren't going to chart themselves. Thankfully, if you're using React, there are a bunch or pre-made templates available to build off of. This piece will cover your best options and help you figure out what to use for your project.

The 10 Best React Admin Templates in 2023

React admin templates are templates for admin dashboards that are built in React and can be customized to fit your needs. Most templates come loaded with features for UIs, widgets, and apps, plus the ability to add custom React components.

Some important features to be on the lookout for:

Multi-browser support (for at least Firefox, Safari, and Chrome)

Data handling with Redux

Light and dark mode functionality (all the cool kids use dark mode)

Color schemes to choose from

For each template, we’ll cover:

1. Material Dashboard React: Best for free

Every React admin template in this list is priced over $20 (except for one $9 one). If you’re on a tight budget, Material Dashboard React has a free tier. While the paid version includes 200 UI components and eight sample apps, the free version still has 30 UI components available and seven sample apps, so you’re still got a bunch to work with.

Price: Free

UI Components: 30

Prebuilt Pages:

Auth: Lock Screen Log-in Register

Error

Pricing

Timeline

User Profile

Click here for a live preview.

2. EasyDev: Best for beginners

Most React admin templates in this list have a seed project to get you started on building your app, but EasyDev has that and much more. With EasyDev, you’ll find thoroughly commented code, substantial documentation, and video tutorials to help you. If you’re new to React, this is a great template to start with.

Price: $28

UI Components: 200+

Prebuilt Pages:

Calendar

Error

FAQs

Gallery

Invoices

Pricing

Project Summary

Search Results

Prebuilt Apps:

Chat

Email

To-Do

Prebuilt Dashboards:

Booking

Crypto

Ecommerce

Fitness

Click here for a live preview.

3. Clean UI: Best for simple UIs

Many of the React admin templates in this list are built on the principles from Material Design, a design language developed by Google, but Clean UI is based on Ant Design, a design language and framework aimed at enterprise applications. Clean UI has exactly what the name states: a clean user interface that’s not overcomplicated with lots of colors and themes.

Price: $9

UI Components: 99+

Prebuilt Pages:

Auth: Forgot Password Lock Screen Log-in Register

Ecommerce Pages: Cart Orders Product Catalog Product Details

Error

Prebuilt Apps:

Calendar

Gallery

Mail

Messaging

Profile

Prebuilt Dashboards:

Ecommerce

Jira

Jira Agile

Help Desk

Click here for a live preview.

4. Jumbo: Best for UI Components

While every React admin template in this list has a good number of reusable UI components to choose from, Jumbo has the most extensive list. With more than 450 UI components (including carousels, popovers, progress bars, subscription bars, and user statistics), this template makes it easy to customize your admin dashboard with very little custom code.

Price: $24

UI Components: 300+

Prebuilt Pages:

About Us

Auth: Forgot Password Lock Screen Log-in Sign-up

Blog

Calendar

Contact Us

Ecommerce Product List Product View

Error

FAQ

Portfolio

Prebuilt Apps:

Chat

Contact

Mail

Profile

To-Do

Wall

Prebuilt Dashboards:

CRM

Crypto

Ecommerce

Intranet

Listing

News

Click here for a live preview.

5. Wieldy: Best for easily customized layouts

In every React admin template on this list, you’ll find more than one layout option. For some, that just means having the navigation panel on the left or right. Wieldy is the only React admin template on this list to offer 10 different layout options. You can choose to have a clean layout with the admin panel behind a hamburger menu or move the panel to the top, and you also have clear control over what data and menu options are displayed in the panel.

Price: $24

UI Components: 50+

Prebuilt Pages:

Auth: Forgot Password Lock Screen Sign-in Sign-up Reset Password

Callout

Error

Ecommerce Pricing Table Product Grid Product List

List Plain List Divider List Cards List

Testimonials

Prebuilt Apps:

Chat

Contacts

Mail

Notes

To-Do

Prebuilt Dashboards:

CRM

Crypto

Listing

Click here for a live preview.

6. Fuse: Best for Oms/Ecommerce

Almost every option in this list has a template for ecommerce, but Fuse has multiple templates for ecommerce that have useful components, including product lists, detailed product displays, and, particularly notable, order-processing information displays that have sections for order status, invoices, payment, shipping, and even a Google Maps integration.

Price: $28

UI Components: 65+

Prebuilt Pages:

Auth: Forgot Password Lock Screen Log-in Mail Confirmation Register Reset Password

Coming Soon

Error

FAQ

Invoices

Knowledge Base

Maintenance

Pricing

Profile

Search

Prebuilt Apps:

Academy

Calendar

Chat

Contacts

Ecommerce

File Manager

Mail

Notes

Scrum Board

To-Do

Prebuilt Dashboards:

Analytics

Project

Click here for a live preview.

7. Reactify: Best for SaaS dashboards

If you’re building a customer facing app, Reactify is an excellent option. Reactify developers specifically studied the requirements for SaaS applications — like project management, task management, and sales analytics — and designed this template with that in mind. It should be noted that if you plan to sell the application you build with Reactify, you are required to purchase an extended license for $699.

Price: $24

UI Components: 300+

Prebuilt Pages:

FAQ

Feedback

Gallery

Pricing

Report

Terms & Conditions

Prebuilt Apps:

Chat

Inbox

To-Do

Prebuilt Dashboards:

Agency

CRM

Ecommerce

News

SaaS

Click here for a live preview.

8. Dandelion Pro: Best for sending email

Dandelion Pro is the only React admin template we found that has email templates. You can configure newsletters, promotions, transaction emails, and user notifications with their prebuilt email templates and set them up to send via your application.

Price: $24

UI Components: 40+

Prebuilt Pages:

Auth: Error Lock Screen Log-in Register Reset Password

Blog Home Page Article

Coming Soon

Help

Maintenance

Photo Gallery

Pricing

Settings

User Profile

Prebuilt Apps:

Chat

Contact

Calendar

Ecommerce

Email

Timeline

To-Do

Prebuilt Dashboards:

CRM

Cryptocurrency

Personal

Click here for a live preview.

9. Gogo: Best for user surveys

Many of the React admin templates in this list have some combination of prebuilt applications to start off with, from ecommerce to messaging and to-do applications. Gogo is the only React admin template that has a survey app template.

Price: $24

UI Components: 85+

Prebuilt Pages:

Auth: Error Forgot Password Log-in Register Reset Password

Blog List Detail

FAQ

Invoice

Knowledge Base

List Data Thumbnail Image Detail

Mailing

Prices

Search

Social Profile

Prebuilt Apps:

Chat

Survey

To-Do

Prebuilt Dashboards:

Analytics

Ecommerce

Content

Click here for a live preview.

10. Fortress: Best for code generation

Most of the React admin templates in this guide have prebuilt apps and dashboards that you can copy and tweak. This can be useful when creating generic dashboard applications, but if you want to dig into the code and really customize your dashboard, those options don’t quite cut it. With Fortress, you can generate React code right from the command line, including components, containers, routes, and tests.

Price: $34

UI Components: 75+

Prebuilt Dashboards:

General Admin

Click here for a live preview.