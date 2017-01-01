  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple admin panel template

Easily connect to your datasource and get right to building Pull in your data quickly with growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more. Get right to building.

Drag, drop, and build your custom admin panel Every admin panel is unique, but they share a bunch of core elements like tables, search, buttons, and forms. Retool gives you these components out of the box with flexibility around triggers, styles, filters, and more. Easily drag & drop the components you need.

Build faster with 50+ drag and drop components Explore our library of 50+ components to quickly build a UI for your app with out-of-the-box components like tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update your data in minutes instead of hours.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

The fastest way to build a UI on any REST API

Drag and drop your UI on top of your REST API and save hundreds of hours.

Event management tool

Build a custom app for managing both virtual and live events.

SLA dashboard

Hold your team accountable with visibility into support metrics like time to response.

A fast and simple admin dashboard

Save hundreds of hours with pre-made templates, integrations, and components.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Eddy Kim
Verishop Icon

Eddy Kim

Engineering Manager at Verishop

Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.

