Easily connect to your datasource and get right to building Pull in your data quickly with growing library of native integrations to PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Firebase, S3, Elasticsearch and more. Get right to building.
Drag, drop, and build your custom admin panel Every admin panel is unique, but they share a bunch of core elements like tables, search, buttons, and forms. Retool gives you these components out of the box with flexibility around triggers, styles, filters, and more. Easily drag & drop the components you need.
Build faster with 50+ drag and drop components Explore our library of 50+ components to quickly build a UI for your app with out-of-the-box components like tables, buttons, text inputs, and much more. Read, write, and update your data in minutes instead of hours.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.
The fastest way to build a UI on any REST API
Drag and drop your UI on top of your REST API and save hundreds of hours.
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.