SLA dashboard

If you’re managing a customer support team, you want to ensure your team is providing the best possible customer experience and adhering to agreed-upon SLAs with customers. Building a dashboard that offers visibility into team performance helps keep track of key support metrics like ticket volume, response time, and time to resolution.

With Retool, you can build an SLA dashboard that gives you visibility into overall support metrics and the ability to drill down into an individuals performance and capacity.

Table displays a table of tickets that can be filtered by SLA status, support rep, date, task time, response time, and more.
Text highlight success metrics like average response time, promoter score, and ticket backlog in your SLA dashboard.
Bar Chart inspire friendly competition by showing tickets resolved or average response time by rep in a bar chart.
Dropdown filter results by including dropdowns for specific support reps, SLA statues, and support ticket types.
Button submit account notes and send notifications with the click of a button.
To explore and update account records, you’ll need to connect to a data source. In this example, we used a PostgreSQL database but this tool could be built on top of many data sources. See Retool integrations here.

