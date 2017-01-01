With Retool Mobile, you can quickly build a custom, robust, and native iOS or Android mobile app for onsite task management, punch lists, equipment maintenance, photo uploads, and report creation.
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular data sources like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Field Service Dispatch Mobile App
Build a service dispatch app for scheduling field service, assigning technicians, tracking inventory, and job progress. Capture key onsite data in offline mode.
Retool Mobile for Zebra Devices
Build Retool Mobile apps for Zebra Android devices to take advantage of built-in Zebra scanners and hardware sensors.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.