  Back to all use cases

Loan disbursement tool

Lending companies must keep accurate records of loan disbursements (e.g., student loans) to provide a clean trail of loan amounts and communications to borrowers. With Retool, you can build a tool to automate loan disbursement, maintain clean records, and pay out distributions with ease.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Button

Button

Dropdown

Dropdown

Text Input

Text Input

Text

Text

1+
Loan disbursement tool
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text accurately label sections of your loan disbursement tool with text titles (e.g., file info, borrower info, loan info, etc.).
[object Object]
Text Input use text input fields to fill in disbursement amounts and required information about the borrower.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions saving updates to your disbursement record.
[object Object]
Dropdown change the status of a disbursement using dropdown menus.
[object Object]
Date and Time picker add load period beginning and ending dates with date and time pickers.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Accounting manager

Build a dashboard that aggregates data from where funds are deposited and withdrawn to get a real-time view of cash flow and manage accounting in one place.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Dean McRobie Photo
CommonBond Icon

Dean McRobie

CTO at CommonBond

I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo