Loan disbursement tool

Lending companies must keep accurate records of loan disbursements (e.g., student loans) to provide a clean trail of loan amounts and communications to borrowers. With Retool, you can build a tool to automate loan disbursement, maintain clean records, and pay out distributions with ease.
Connect Retool to a data source where disbursement data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.