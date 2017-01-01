  Back to all use cases

Accounting manager

Keeping track of income and expenses is not such an easy task for accountants and controllers at any size-able company. You’ve got multiple customer agreements, credit cards, personal payments, and more to aggregate and keep the books clean. With Retool, you can build a dashboard that aggregates data from where funds are deposited and withdrawn to get a real-time view of cash flow and manage accounting in one place.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

Operations

Components

Text

Text

Table

Table

Note

Note

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text create labels for deposits and withdrawals.
Table use a table to act as a ledger for deposits and withdrawals.
Note add notes to values in each table (e.g., this expense was for lunch).
Data source

Retool integrates with the Stripe API out of the box. For other sources of income and expenses, Retool will connect to nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API and also integrates with dozens of data sources.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Discount approval tool

