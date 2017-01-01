Keeping track of income and expenses is not such an easy task for accountants and controllers at any size-able company. You’ve got multiple customer agreements, credit cards, personal payments, and more to aggregate and keep the books clean. With Retool, you can build a dashboard that aggregates data from where funds are deposited and withdrawn to get a real-time view of cash flow and manage accounting in one place.
Financial Services
Operations
Text
Table
Note
Retool integrates with the Stripe API out of the box. For other sources of income and expenses, Retool will connect to nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API and also integrates with dozens of data sources.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Fraud monitoring tool
Build a fraud monitoring application to equip operations and customer support teams with the ability to look up a customer, view transactions in a table, and verify or freeze accounts based on suspected fraudulent activity.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.