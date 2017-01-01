Asset management firms that specialize in hedge investing, private equity, and venture capital funds have to keep meticulous track of portfolios. With Retool, specialized financial institutions can build a centralized app to access relevant reports (balance sheet, income statement, open positions, realized gains/losses).
Financial Services
Operations•Marketing and Sales•Customer Support
Filepicker
Tabbed Container
Button
Text
Connect Retool to a data source where your customer and fund data is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer
Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.
Customer onboarding dashboard
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.