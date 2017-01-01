Sharing economy inventory management

Marketplaces for the sharing economy have a lot of complexity. There are multiple parties involved in the temporary exchange of goods, timelines to manage for pickup and return, and the platform to facilitate it all. Without detailed, real-time oversight of the marketplace, operations can get out of control fast. With Retool, you can build an application to monitor the inventory of shared goods across a 2-sided marketplace.
The backend for inventory management applications is usually a database. With Retool, you can connect to dozens of databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, and even Google Sheets. See all Retool integrations here.
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
Rental subscription manager
Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.