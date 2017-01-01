  Back to all use cases

Sharing economy inventory management

Marketplaces for the sharing economy have a lot of complexity. There are multiple parties involved in the temporary exchange of goods, timelines to manage for pickup and return, and the platform to facilitate it all. Without detailed, real-time oversight of the marketplace, operations can get out of control fast. With Retool, you can build an application to monitor the inventory of shared goods across a 2-sided marketplace.

Industry

EcommerceMarketplaces

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Image

Image

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

1+
Sharing economy inventory management
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display inventory in a table with relevant information about inventory items (size, availability, dates).
[object Object]
Button use buttons to mark selected inventory as available, unavailable, in repair, etc.
[object Object]
Text Input filter inventory results shown in a table using text input as a search filter.
[object Object]
Dropdown filter inventory results using a dropdown menu.
[object Object]
Image show images of inventory when selected.
Data source

The backend for inventory management applications is usually a database. With Retool, you can connect to dozens of databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, and even Google Sheets. See all Retool integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Inventory management dashboard

Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.

Rental subscription manager

Build a rental subscription application to invoice renters, charge the remainder of an item they choose to keep, process returns, and more.

Dynamic order pricing dashboard

Move dynamic pricing off of spreadsheets and into a single app that computes pricing by any number of variables

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo