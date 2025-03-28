Introducing a Retool Explainer

Our developer relations team built Retool Explainer to take you from peer inspiration to personal innovation. As an educational tool built within the scholarly virtual halls of Retool University, the Explainer takes messy JSON exports of Retool apps and workflows and analyzes your app with Retool AI. With a little bit of your help, the Explainer can then author an insightful (if slightly imperfect) tutorial describing how to build the very same app.