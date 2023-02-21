Retool's CEO on the operations behind winning early sales deals

“Let’s continue with DoorDash. You’re using Retool and you run into an error,” says David. “We already knew about it. We had been watching what you were doing already by looking at the events. So basically we could proactively reach out to you and say, ‘Hey, Chris I saw that you were trying to run a query but it timed out. Would love to hop on a call and debug why and what’s going wrong.’”