6 software design best practices for more flexible, scalable software

Once you have your requirements, you can start making decisions about how to meet them. If you ask a team of developers to build the inventory app without going through a software design process first, you might end up missing key functionality. The development team will likely also run into roadblocks as they encounter complexities like integrating data from the app with other data sources, managing permissions and authentication, and so on. And without observing software design principles, duplicated logic or data can create technical debt or lead to broken high-level modules when an underlying dependency is changed.