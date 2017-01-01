  Back to all use cases

A fast and simple Elasticsearch client

APM Connect your usage data to Chart component and set up a Query to catch spikes and write incident data to another data source like Postgres, all within one UI.

Search Run your queries through Retool and visualize your results (text, images, logs, whatever) in a Text component. You can also connect queries to TextInput fields to make search accessible to non-technical end users.

Logs Parse and format those logs in a language you’re familiar with. You can populate a Table component with records, and display relevant details in a Container component when you select a row.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Table

Table

Text

Text

Text Input

Text Input

Dropdown

Dropdown

2+
A fast and simple Elasticsearch client
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
[object Object]
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
[object Object]
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
[object Object]
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
[object Object]
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Connecting Retool to Elasticsearch takes just a few minutes so you can quickly build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Elasticsearch data.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Renewals control center

Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.

Aggregate and explore media assets

Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.

Food delivery tracker

Build a customer support tool tailored to food delivery and two-sided marketplaces use cases.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

Rohan Chopra
DoorDash Icon

Rohan Chopra

Director of Engineering at DoorDash

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo