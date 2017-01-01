Quickly build a front-end on top of your MongoDB data with a full featured mongoDB client and 50+ professional components.
Full featured MongoDB client Explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data through Retool’s simple GUI. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.
Software as a Service
Engineering
Table
Text
Text Input
Dropdown
Connecting your Mongo data to Retool is easy: just grab your credentials or use a connection string. Retool’s MongoDB client supports Atlas as well as self-hosted MongoDB on other clouds.
Medication fulfillment dashboard
Medication management and scheduling application for healthcare companies.
Customer onboarding dashboard
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Eddy Kim
Engineering Manager at Verishop
Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.