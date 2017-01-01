Components Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.

Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.

Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.

Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.

Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.