A fast and simple MongoDB manager

Full featured MongoDB manager Explore, visualize, query your MongoDB data through Retool’s simple admin client. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull JSON results into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

Engineering

Components

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display the output of a query and control your table appearance and the visible columns.
Text the simplest components out there — use text components statically as labels, or dynamically to display values.
Button trigger actions that do things like run queries, export data, or open other apps.
Text Input take a text input to modify the parameters of a query — say the `ILIKE` in a SQL statement, or a URL parameter in a REST query based on the value of the component.
Dropdown allow users to select one value from a list of options.
Container organize your admin panel by using containers as top-level components and to nest other components.
Data source

Connecting your Mongo data to Retool is easy: just grab your credentials or use a connection string. Retool’s MongoDB client supports Atlas as well as self-hosted MongoDB on other clouds.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
