The PostgreSQL web IDE you've always wanted Query your Postgres data to safely and easily write, update, and delete without accidentally dropping tables. You can also inspect your schema, save and share queries, and run ad hoc analyses quickly. Pull queries into a text or table component for easy reference and inspection.
Connect directly to your PostgreSQL database, run raw SQL, issue commands via a GUI and easily manage the data in your PostgreSQL tables. For example, you can render users from Postgres into a table and add a button that, when clicked, runs a SQL query and marks that user as approved.
Discount approval tool
Build a tool to validate, approve, and keep track of discounts and offer redemptions.
Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer
Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.