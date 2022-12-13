Welcome back for day six of 12 Days of Retool! Yesterday, we demonstrated five ways to use Retool’s newly launched application sidebar frame. If you missed that post, or any other one during the 12 Days of Retool, a link for every post in the series can be found at the bottom of this page.

Today, we'll highlight six things you can do with Retool’s new Command Palette. The Command Palette provides a faster way to search for components and queries within the app editor. You can also use it to quickly find other apps, shared queries, or resources. You can access the Command Palette with the Cmd+K (Mac) or Ctrl+K (Windows) keyboard shortcut.

1. Search and select components on the canvas

You can use the Command Palette to quickly find and select the components on the canvas. This is super helpful when you have components nested within containers, or are too close to each other making manual selection hard. Instead, you can simply type the name of the component in the Command Palette, and click “Select in editor”.

2. Edit properties for components

You can use the Command Palette to search for components, and then directly jump to specific properties of those components.

3. Search for and jump to queries and transformers

In addition to components, you can also use the Command Palette to search for and directly jump to the editing interface for queries and transformers. You can also directly run, delete, and refactor queries from this interface.

Search for queries from the command palette

Take action on a query, like running it, deleting it, or adding it to your query library

4. Search across your organization

Jump directly to apps, shared queries, resources, and pages across your account/organization. This is super helpful when you are working in a team environment with shared apps/resources, or want to switch between apps in your organization quickly.

5. View releases and history

Retool maintains a complete history of changes you make to your app. You can browse through the list of changes, and revert an app to a previous state.

6. Get help from our support team, and the community

Sometimes you can't find what you need, even with a supercharged command palette. In those situations, you can use the command palette to start a conversation with our support team, or ask for help in our community forums.

Expand your palette!

Today, we learned six ways you can use the new Command Palette to speed up your app building process. There’s a whole lot more you can do with the Command Palette, with over 90 actions in total. You can learn more about it here.

I hope you found this post useful, and are excited to try out the Command Palette. Below, you'll find a list of every post from the 12 Days of Retool. Make sure to swing by tomorrow for our next post in the 12 Days of Retool series where we will showcase a workflow to track new customer signups in Retool Workflows.

