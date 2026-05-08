Cursor is an AI-native code editor designed to understand and operate across your entire codebase. It generates, rewrites, and debugs code with deep contextual awareness, making it best suited for experienced engineers who want a more advanced form of AI-assisted development within their workflow. However, like all tools in this category, it does not provide any built-in capabilities for deploying applications, managing data connections, or enforcing governance. Teams using Cursor still need to build and operate the full application stack themselves.