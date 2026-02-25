1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 Build an inventory reorder dashboard for our ops team. The app should: - Show a table of all products from the inventory table, with columns for product name, SKU, current stock, reorder threshold, supplier, and last reorder date - Highlight rows in red where current stock is below the reorder threshold - Let users click a row to select a product - When a product is selected, show a panel with product details and a "Reorder" button - The Reorder button should update the last_reorder_date to today and add 100 units to current_stock - Include a filter to show only low-stock items

Copy Code