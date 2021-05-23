Today, we’re excited to announce the public beta of a self-hosted deployment option for our Free and Startup plans. That means that more customers than ever before can deploy Retool on your own infrastructure, behind your own VPN, and in your own VPC.

With our new self-hosted plan options, developers who prefer or need a private deployment option can instantly deploy Retool in their own infrastructure to start building apps.

SaaS vs self-hosted: Choose what you need

Since launching Retool, we’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm from developers at operationally-intensive companies who wanted to use Retool to build better internal processes. Most of these developers have started with one of our cloud plans—like our Free and Startup plans—and, until now, that’s meant you had to use a version of Retool that we hosted and delivered as a SaaS app.

But that doesn’t work for every developer. Especially if you:

Work in heavily regulated industries, like financial services or healthcare

Have databases hosted in different geographies outside the US

Can only access sensitive data from your private network

Prefer to host software in your own VPC or locally

And while our Enterprise plan has always offered a way to deploy a self-hosted Retool instance, it also required additional steps to understand your needs before getting access.

Now, developers can sign up for a self-serve account, choose self-hosted deployment, and go through an easy onboarding process:

If you want to learn more about what it looks like to deploy a self-hosted Retool instance, you can find more information here.

What you can do with self-hosted Retool

You can expect the same features and functionality whether you choose our SaaS or self-hosted deployment options. But we’ve found that developers who choose self-hosted Retool do so for more security and control.

More security : By deploying Retool in their private network, financial companies like Plaid and healthcare companies like Hims can build critical internal tools while preventing their sensitive user data from ever leaving their VPC.

- Instantly satisfy PII compliance or HIPAA requirements

- No data is ever stored in Retool

More control: Whether you're a F500 corporation like Amazon or a 3-sided marketplace like Doordash, sometimes you need more control over software updates and workflows to ensure your large teams (and the internal tools they use) work exactly how you want.

- Connect to data sources in your VPC, locally, or with 3rd parties

- No need to whitelist anything

No matter your reason, if you’re interested in learning more you can check out our new self-hosted Retool page to sign up for beta access and start building today!