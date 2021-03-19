Support teams

// Retool Blog
How a digital transformation saved Bish’s RV $1.5M and 3,300 hours a year
Automation and the art of limiting SaaS platform reliance
Building an AI-powered question answering bot in 2 days
Building effective tools for customer support workflows
How Earnin rebuilt their customer service process ahead of launching a new feature
How Plaid scaled customer support workflows as the support team tripled
How Remitly empowers customer success agents and gets to market faster
How the Segment support team uses real-time data to help customers create and use audiences
