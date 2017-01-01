  Back to all use cases

Calendar booking tool

If your business relies on scheduling and coordination of time, it’s helpful to automate as much as possible to reduce friction for customers. With Retool, you can build a tool that allows customers book time on a calendar using the Google Calendar API availabilities.

Industry

Software as a ServiceFinancial ServicesHealthcare

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text Input

Text Input

Note

Note

1+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide context to make booking an appointment clear and easy.
[object Object]
Button trigger actions like scheduling a session with the click of a button.
[object Object]
Note allow users to add custom notes about the meeting being booked.
[object Object]
Table display helpful data in a table.
[object Object]
Text Input filter table results with a text input component.
Data source

Pull in estimate data from a Google API and Airtable. Retool connects with dozens of APIs and data sources out of the box. See all of our integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software.

Eddy Kim
Verishop Icon

Eddy Kim

Engineering Manager at Verishop

Using Retool, we've built internal tools for our retail and merchandising teams quickly, while maintaining our speed on feature development for our shoppers.

