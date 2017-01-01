If your product is built for the enterprise, you know how challenging it is to keep track of the various business units and people within an organization of more than 1000 people. With Retool, you can build an app that helps your customer success and sales teams navigate large accounts with ease. Identify an account using a parent domain and give your team visibility into all of the associated business units, team members on personal plans, invites sent, and active users within any given enterprise account.

