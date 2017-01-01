  Back to all use cases

Enterprise account management dashboard

If your product is built for the enterprise, you know how challenging it is to keep track of the various business units and people within an organization of more than 1000 people. With Retool, you can build an app that helps your customer success and sales teams navigate large accounts with ease. Identify an account using a parent domain and give your team visibility into all of the associated business units, team members on personal plans, invites sent, and active users within any given enterprise account.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

OperationsCustomer SupportMarketing and Sales

Components

Table

Table

Button

Button

Tabbed Container

Tabbed Container

Text Input

Text Input

Enterprise account management dashboard
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Table display account information and user information in a table.
[object Object]
Tabbed Container show results by different cohorts like invited users, people on personal plans, and business units.
[object Object]
Text Input use text input fields to filter table results.
[object Object]
Button use a button to trigger a search for a domain entered into the search text input.
Data source

Power this app by connecting to your salesforce database or any database where your account and customer data is stored.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Sales development dashboard

Build a customizable sales development (SDR) dashboard that makes it easy to sift through leads, extend trials, or enrich lead info. Retool connects directly to your data sources and gives you a drag-and-drop GUI to build custom internal tools in minutes.

Renewals control center

Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Customer onboarding dashboard

A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.

LinkedIn profile tracker

Build an app that tracks changes to LinkedIn profiles by leveraging the LinkedIn REST API.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

adam_louie_headshot
LeadGenius Icon

Adam Louie

Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius

Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo