If your product is built for the enterprise, you know how challenging it is to keep track of the various business units and people within an organization of more than 1000 people. With Retool, you can build an app that helps your customer success and sales teams navigate large accounts with ease. Identify an account using a parent domain and give your team visibility into all of the associated business units, team members on personal plans, invites sent, and active users within any given enterprise account.
Power this app by connecting to your salesforce database or any database where your account and customer data is stored.
Build a customizable sales development (SDR) dashboard that makes it easy to sift through leads, extend trials, or enrich lead info. Retool connects directly to your data sources and gives you a drag-and-drop GUI to build custom internal tools in minutes.
Build a custom renewals dashboard offers visibility into account health and feedback from reps.
A dashboard to help you vet partners and customers before you start doing business with them.
Adam Louie
Senior Director of Business Operations at LeadGenius
Retool has enabled us to completely remodel and refine our systems, which in turn has freed up valuable engineering resources equivalent to 2-3 full stack engineers.