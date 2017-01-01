  Back to all use cases

LinkedIn profile tracker

If you’re in the world of recruiting or sales, it’s often helpful to know when relevant candidates or prospects are updating their LinkedIn profiles. For instance, if one of your champion customers moves to a new company, it could be a signal that they will want to bring your product into the new company—probably someone you want to talk to. With Retool, you can build an app that tracks changes to LinkedIn profiles by leveraging the LinkedIn REST API.

Industry

Software as a Service

End users

OperationsMarketing and Sales

Components

Table

Table

JSON Explorer

JSON Explorer

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Table display the LinkedIn profiles, names, companies, etc., in a table.
JSON Explorer LinkedIn returns results in JSON blobs, displaying differences via a JSON Explorer component.
Data source

Power this app by connecting to the LinkedIn API. Out of the box, Retool will connect to nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
