CRM for loan processing

With Retool, lenders can build a CRM (customer relationship management tool) to manage loans from a centralized application. Use Retool to surface relevant information to a team of loan processors so they can quickly generate quotes, approve loans, manage loan applications, and more.

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide clear labels for your CRM's different functions with text components that are customizable with markdown.
Table display loan information (e.g., name, account, amount, close date) in a sortable table.
Button trigger actions like updating loan amounts or applicant info.
Text Input update loan records with text inputs.
Date Picker change closing and approval dates with a date picker component.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source or API where loan data can is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and can be deployed on-prem for complete control over security.

Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer

Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.

Accounting manager

Build a dashboard that aggregates data from where funds are deposited and withdrawn to get a real-time view of cash flow and manage accounting in one place.

Investment portfolio manager

Build an app to manage unique portfolio investments within a single application.

Refund processor

Give customer support agents (or whoever is processing a refund) a simple tool that connects your database and payment platforms to lookup orders and process refunds.

Loan insights dashboard

Build interactive charts on top of your data or APIs while also tapping into the customizability of the Plotly.js charting library for more advanced use cases.

Dean McRobie Photo
CommonBond Icon

Dean McRobie

CTO at CommonBond

I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.

