With Retool, lenders can build a CRM (customer relationship management tool) to manage loans from a centralized application. Use Retool to surface relevant information to a team of loan processors so they can quickly generate quotes, approve loans, manage loan applications, and more.
Connect Retool to a data source or API where loan data can is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and can be deployed on-prem for complete control over security.
Know Your Customer (KYC) user explorer
Build a KYC user explorer and move new customers through the KYC compliance process faster than ever.
Accounting manager
Build a dashboard that aggregates data from where funds are deposited and withdrawn to get a real-time view of cash flow and manage accounting in one place.
Investment portfolio manager
Build an app to manage unique portfolio investments within a single application.
Refund processor
Give customer support agents (or whoever is processing a refund) a simple tool that connects your database and payment platforms to lookup orders and process refunds.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.