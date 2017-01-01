Loan insights dashboard

With Retool chart components, you can quickly build interactive charts on top of your data or APIs while also tapping into the customizability of the Plotly.js charting library for more advanced use cases. The example below is inspired by a real-world loan metrics dashboard.
Financial Services
Operations•Analytics
Chart
Text
Date Picker
Tabbed Container
Connect Retool to a data source or API where loan data can is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.
Pedro Franceschi
Co-founder and CTO at Brex
Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.