Loan insights dashboard

With Retool chart components, you can quickly build interactive charts on top of your data or APIs while also tapping into the customizability of the Plotly.js charting library for more advanced use cases. The example below is inspired by a real-world loan metrics dashboard.

Industry

Financial Services

End users

OperationsAnalytics

Components

Chart

Chart

Text

Text

Date Picker

Date Picker

Tabbed Container

Tabbed Container

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Chart add data visualizations using the complete flexibility and customizability of the Plotly.js charting library.
Text label charts with text components that are customizable with markdown.
Date Picker select start and end dates to modify adjust chart visualizations by date.
Tabbed Container split dashboards and charts into separate tabs to make information easier to find and digest.
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source or API where loan data can is stored. Retool works out of the box with popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and can be deployed on-prem for full control over security.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

pedro-franceschi
Brex Icon

Pedro Franceschi

Co-founder and CTO at Brex

Retool is incredible. It's been a critical for our ops from the start, and is the reason we’re able to scale so quickly. And the on-prem version with access controls & audit logs makes it easy to meet our compliance requirements.

