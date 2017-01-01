Hospitality staffing dashboard

If you’re in the business of temporary staffing (e.g., catering for a wedding or event), a custom application can keep you organized so that your event runs smooth and on budget. Building a tool for your staffing business will help you identify the human resources needed, calculate pay rates, and estimate your expected margin for any given event. With Retool, you can build a custom staffing tool to keep track of everything from staff members all the way down to details what types of tips those staff members can expect.

