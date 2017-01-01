Hospitality staffing dashboard

If you’re in the business of temporary staffing (e.g., catering for a wedding or event), a custom application can keep you organized so that your event runs smooth and on budget. Building a tool for your staffing business will help you identify the human resources needed, calculate pay rates, and estimate your expected margin for any given event. With Retool, you can build a custom staffing tool to keep track of everything from staff members all the way down to details what types of tips those staff members can expect.
Education•Marketplaces
Operations•Customer Support
Form
Table
Button
Text
To create this app, you'll need to connect to a database. Relational databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, and MySQL are most common for use cases like this. Retool connects with dozens of data sources and APIs out of the box.
Hotel cost management dashboard
Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.
Hotel revenue command center
Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.
Fleet status dashboard
Build a fleet status dashboard and know when part of your fleet goes down so you can make adjustments in real-time.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Envoy
As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.