  Back to all use cases

Hospitality staffing dashboard

If you’re in the business of temporary staffing (e.g., catering for a wedding or event), a custom application can keep you organized so that your event runs smooth and on budget. Building a tool for your staffing business will help you identify the human resources needed, calculate pay rates, and estimate your expected margin for any given event. With Retool, you can build a custom staffing tool to keep track of everything from staff members all the way down to details what types of tips those staff members can expect.

Industry

EducationMarketplaces

End users

OperationsCustomer Support

Components

Form

Form

Table

Table

Button

Button

Text

Text

1+
Hospitality staffing dashboard
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

[object Object]
Text provide context so that you and your operating manager clearly understand an event and staffing requirements for that event.
[object Object]
Table display staff required for a selected event and additional context about your staff members in a table.
[object Object]
Form use a form component to add new staffing positions and details to your event.
[object Object]
Button submit your form or refresh results with buttons.
[object Object]
Dropdown use a dropdown menu to select and display results for any given client or event.
Data source

To create this app, you'll need to connect to a database. Relational databases like PostgreSQL, DynamoDB, and MySQL are most common for use cases like this. Retool connects with dozens of data sources and APIs out of the box.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
Related use cases

What you can build with Retool

Event management tool

Build a custom app for managing both virtual and live events.

Hotel cost management dashboard

Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.

Hotel revenue command center

Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.

Fleet status dashboard

Build a fleet status dashboard and know when part of your fleet goes down so you can make adjustments in real-time.

Food delivery tracker

Build a customer support tool tailored to food delivery and two-sided marketplaces use cases.

DoorDash logoBrex logoCommonBond logoNBC logoPinterest logoAmazon logoMercedes logoAB InBev logo

From startups to Fortune 500s, the world's most effective teams use Retool to build custom business software. Our customers

envoy
Envoy Icon

David Boskovitz

Software Engineer at Envoy

As an engineer, I love Retool. My team now builds much-needed tools for customer support instantly. Also love how it's so hackable - there's little we can't do.

Try Retool today

Start building an internal tool or customer portal in under 10 minutes

Schedule a demo