Hotel cost management dashboard

Brick and mortar retail and hospitality businesses (especially those with many locations) need to keep track of costs to ensure they stay in business. With Retool, you can build a cost management dashboard that tracks and visually displays the cost and break-even calculations for an aggregate or individual properties.

Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Chart visually display results with charts components.
Dropdown filter by various dimensions like hotel, location, bookings, etc. using dropdown menus.
Button use buttons to perform actions like switching views or updating data.
Tabbed Container improve usability by nesting charts in tabs.
Text display cost metrics with text that’s customizable with markdown.
Data source

Connect to any database or payments API (e.g., Stripe) with Retool. See Retool integrations here.

Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.

Build a custom staffing tool to keep track of everything from staff members all the way down to details what types of tips those staff members can expect.

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.

Build a transportation and logistics app that acts as the control center for your rides.

Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.

