Hotel cost management dashboard

Brick and mortar retail and hospitality businesses (especially those with many locations) need to keep track of costs to ensure they stay in business. With Retool, you can build a cost management dashboard that tracks and visually displays the cost and break-even calculations for an aggregate or individual properties.
Marketplaces
Operations•Marketing and Sales
Connect to any database or payments API (e.g., Stripe) with Retool. See Retool integrations here.
Hotel revenue command center
Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.
Hospitality staffing dashboard
Build a custom staffing tool to keep track of everything from staff members all the way down to details what types of tips those staff members can expect.
Inventory management dashboard
Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.
Rohan Chopra
Director of Engineering at DoorDash
Investing in internal tools used to be a difficult and polarizing trade-off; Retool helped us to shift that paradigm by making tools a quick and painless part of any project, saving us countless hours of operator and engineering time.