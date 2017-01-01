  Back to all use cases

Hotel revenue command center

Large hotel groups need to keep meticulous track of how revenue is performing across properties and how that revenue is tracking. With Retool, hoteliers can build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.

Table display OTB metrics, revenue, dates, etc., in a table.
Dropdown filter by various dimensions like hotel, location, bookings, etc. using dropdown menus.
Date Picker filter by dates with date range and time picker components.
Button filter command center results with preset periods (e.g. 1, 7, 30 days).
Text display OTB metrics with text that’s customizable with markdown.
Image surface hotel logos or images of hotels with an image component.
Data source

Connect to any database or payments API (e.g., Stripe) with Retool. See Retool integrations here.

Hotel cost management dashboard

Build a revenue command center that manages OTB (on the books) income and how OTB changes as more reservations and cancellations occur until the date or period arrives.

Hospitality staffing dashboard

Build a custom staffing tool to keep track of everything from staff members all the way down to details what types of tips those staff members can expect.

Customer notification system

Send helpful notifications to customers at just the right moments.

Event management tool

Build a custom app for managing both virtual and live events.

Inventory management dashboard

Build an app to see what's in stock, add SKUs, track the status of orders.

