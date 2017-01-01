  Back to all use cases

Invoice manager

If you’re running a services business that uses subcontractors, then you need to be on top of many moving parts when it comes to accounting such as invoicing, purchase orders, jobs, payables, receipts, etc. With Retool, you can build an invoice management app to track all your accounting needs — everything from sending an invoice to calculating overages.

Industry

EcommerceFinancial Services

End users

OperationsCustomer SupportMarketing and Sales

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Text provide context for users like project details, dates, and labels for search.
Table display payment details in an easy to read table with columns for project names and attributes, purchase order amounts, outstanding balances, and more.
Text Input filter search results by typing keywords into a text input box.
Button use buttons to filter views or write to your data store to create a new purchase order.
Tabbed Container embed different functions of your app (e.g., a tab to view active projects and a tab to create new projects)
Data source

Connect Retool to a data source where your accounting information is stored. Retool works out of the box with Google Sheets and popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and APIs like Shopify and Stripe.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
What you can build with Retool

Invoice processing dashboard

Build a tool to create customer invoices and manage quotes for the various services you provide.

Subcontractor manager

Build an app to stay on top of your subcontractor or freelancer network.

Content curation tool

Build a content aggregator that makes it easier for curators to extract the signal from all the noise

Video library

Build a content library app to sort, modify, and package video content by dimensions like an instructor, content type, expertise level, and paid vs. free video content.

Aggregate and explore media assets

Create a single dashboard for team members to sift through your entire media asset library in an instant.

