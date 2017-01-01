If you’re running a services business that uses subcontractors, then you need to be on top of many moving parts when it comes to accounting such as invoicing, purchase orders, jobs, payables, receipts, etc. With Retool, you can build an invoice management app to track all your accounting needs — everything from sending an invoice to calculating overages.
Connect Retool to a data source where your accounting information is stored. Retool works out of the box with Google Sheets and popular databases like PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, and APIs like Shopify and Stripe.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.