Quote estimation generator

When sending project cost estimates to potential clients, it’s hard to start from scratch. With Retool, you can build a custom project estimator to generate and email quotes without the heavy lifting.

Industry

HealthcareEducation

End users

OperationsAnalytics

Components

Dropdown

Dropdown

Slider

Slider

Button

Button

Image

Image

1+
Components

Build from a handful of drag-and-drop components

Dropdown select a quote estimate template using a dropdown menu.
Slider use a slider component to adjust the scope of a project quickly.
Image provide a visual example of a project with images.
Radio Group make estimate selections with radio buttons.
Button trigger actions like export a PDF or email a quote with buttons.
Data source

Pull in estimate data from a Google Sheet, Airtable, or database. Retool connects with dozens of APIs and data sources out of the box. See all of our integrations here.

Step 1 Create resource1. Create resource
Step 2 Read data2. Read data
Step 3 Connect data with UI3. Connect data with UI
