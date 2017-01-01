With Retool's Stripe integration, you can quickly visualize your payments data. By building a Stripe revenue dashboard, you can see business metrics like leads, revenue, and breakdowns by customer type all in one revenue tool.

The chart component lets you build interactive charts on top of your data or APIs while also tapping into the customizability of the Plotly.js charting library for more advanced use cases. The example below is inspired by a real-world monthly revenue dashboard.