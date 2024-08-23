How to talk to management about AI

Whether they’re an eng lead or the CEO, consider that if they haven’t spent a ton of time actually using LLMs like ChatGPT or Claude, or even some of the AI tools integrated into other apps, they might have a very different perspective on AI than you do. In those cases, much of what they know and understand about AI might not come from experience or research but from the buzz of media (social, mainstream, or otherwise), or from industry chatter. This might mean they are exposed to hyperbolic and hyped-up inputs, or worried, risk-averse ones—rather than specific, useful ways to work with AI.