Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Fauna data.
Fauna is a transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL
Connecting Retool to Fauna's GraphQL API takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your data. For example, you pull your users into a Table component and run a mutation to mark accounts as archived.
Retool supports both reading and writing (including with variables) from Fauna's GraphQL API. And you can combine Fauna data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Query
Perform any simple or complex GraphQL query to pull data from your Fauna instance.
Mutate
Add or modify your data with mutations.
Variables
Pass dynamic variables from your app to your Fauna / GraphQL query.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.