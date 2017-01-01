Fauna is a transactional database delivered as a secure and scalable cloud API with native GraphQL

Connecting Retool to Fauna's GraphQL API takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your data. For example, you pull your users into a Table component and run a mutation to mark accounts as archived.

Retool supports both reading and writing (including with variables) from Fauna's GraphQL API. And you can combine Fauna data with other datasources, including databases (e.g. Postgres), and other APIs (e.g. Stripe, Firebase, etc.).