Retool connects to Firestore's Admin API and gives you quick CRUD capabilities on top of your Firestore data. Retool also supports working with the RealtimeDB.

Connecting Firestore to Retool takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Firestore data. For example, you can render documents from Firestore into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.

Retool supports reading, editing, deleting, and updating Firestore data. See our Firebase/Firestore + Retool integration docs for more details.