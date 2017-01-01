Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Firestore data.
Retool connects to Firestore's Admin API and gives you quick CRUD capabilities on top of your Firestore data. Retool also supports working with the RealtimeDB.
Connecting Firestore to Retool takes just a few minutes, and lets you build user interfaces quickly on top of your Firestore data. For example, you can render documents from Firestore into a Table, and then update or delete them using JSON Editor and button components.
Retool supports reading, editing, deleting, and updating Firestore data. See our Firebase/Firestore + Retool integration docs for more details.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
Query Firestore
Query your Firestore documents by collection.
Insert Document
Insert a new document into a Firestore collection.
Update Document
Update an existing document in Firestore.
Delete Document
Delete an existing document from Firestore.
Get Collections
List available Firestore collections.
Query Collection Groups
Query a Firestore Collection group.
Get Document by ID
Retrieve an existing Firestore document by ID.
