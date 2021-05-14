The 2022 state of engineering time

What are software engineers actually spending their time on? The question has become more pertinent than ever with recent epic shifts in where and how we work. And with talent shortages at an all time high everybody wants to know how happy engineers are with their jobs.

What do engineers want to do less of, or more of? What are the most frustrating parts of the build process? How many hours really get spent writing code? After surveying 600 software engineers, including both ICs and managers, we have some answers, and they might surprise you.