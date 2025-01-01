← Back to all roles
Enterprise Account Executive
Team
Location
ABOUT RETOOL
Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows.
At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for.
Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!
- Be the first boots on the ground in Europe, defining our enterprise playbook for existing and prospective European customers.
- Identify and qualify leads and develop them into high-value opportunities.
- Build relationships and establish communications at the highest executive levels in your accounts to understand their needs and priorities, and to speed up and simplify the deal process.
- Own the closing process, including negotiations and procurement activities.
- Keep Salesforce updated with customer information, forecasts, and pipeline data so we can learn more about our business and our sales process.
- Develop and execute a strategic plan to meet monthly, quarterly, and annual revenue objectives.
- Work with technical stakeholders and executives to identify opportunities for Retool to accelerate Engineering within their org.
- Partner with sales engineers and the executive team to create relationships within all levels of key accounts.
- Collaborate with Engineering to identify and deploy new features to continuously increase the value of Retool.
- This role is onsite 3x/week in London (Mon/Tues/Thurs).
THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:
- Experience hitting quota of $1M+ of ARR per year.
- A track record of success in driving consistent activity, pipeline development, and quota achievement.
- 5-8+ years of sales experience emphasizing developer tools, cloud infrastructure, databases, and/or business intelligence.
- A solution-based approach to selling and the ability to manage a complex sales process.
- Excellent presentation and listening skills, organization, and contact management capabilities.
- A hands-on approach to learning technical concepts and leading technical discussions with stakeholders of all levels.
For candidates based in Germany, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location.
Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Pay is subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation plans.
Note for candidates based in Germany: If you're based in Germany, you’ll be hired through our employment partner, Deel. This means your benefits package will be provided through Deel and may vary slightly from those offered to directly employed Retool.
Retool offers generous benefits to all employees and hybrid work location. For more information, please visit the benefits and perks section of our careers page!
Retool is currently set up to employ all roles in the US and specific roles in the UK. To find roles that can be employed in the UK, please refer to our careers page and review the indicated locations.