ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

We are seeking a talented and results-driven Integrated Campaign Manager to to own one or more campaigns from strategy to execution. You will work with your marketing counterparts to ensure we understand the audience, have well developed personas and messages, and have a multi-channel plan to drive pipeline. You’ll work with RevOps to set goals and report on progress to sales and marketing management. The ideal candidate has a creative approach to running campaigns with a “test and learn” mindset so that we nail the audience-message-channel fit. You should have experience selling to the Enterprise and understand the complexities of selling a technical product across long sales cycles to multiple personas on a buying team. Selling to the Engineering org is a strong plus but not required. A basic familiarity with ABM tactics and systems is required, a deeper understanding with direct experience across 1:1 1:few and 1:many ABM tactics is also a strong plus. You will be working closely with the sales and SDR teams as well, so having experience in partnering with both teams is ideal.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Develop and execute campaigns to win target accounts, including segmentation, campaign setup, execution, and reporting

Work with PMM, Content, Brand, and RevOps to ensure campaigns are resourced correctly and achieve their goals

Project manage the development of campaigns from start to finish, ensuring that timelines are met, each team member understands their roles and responsibilities and there is a clear project plan in place

Work closely with the sales and BDR teams to align efforts, provide enablement, and ensure smooth handoff of qualified leads

Utilize marketing automation, CRM, ABM, and other tools to implement and track campaigns, measure performance, and optimize efforts for continuous improvement

Monitor and report on the success of initiatives, including key performance indicators (KPIs) such as pipeline generated, revenue influenced, engagement metrics, and other relevant metrics

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

3+ years of campaign experience with a B2B or developer tools startup

5+ years of B2B demand gen experience selling technical products to enterprise audiences

An understanding of digital strategies across Paid Social and Search

Experience working with growth teams running A/B tests. Data-driven mindset. An ability to dive into the numbers, diagnose issues and recommend changes.

Familiarity with Salesforce and Hubspot (or other similar CRM and marketing automation tools)

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong project management skills, with an ability to juggle multiple work streams keeping the extended team in sync and on schedule

Strong ownership mindset to drive change, herd partners, and get the project over the line

Ideally will have experience in ABM and have utilized ABM tools in the past such as (6sense, Demandbase etc)

For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. San Francisco $140,400 — $190,000 USD For candidates based in New York, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. New York $140,400 — $190,000 USD