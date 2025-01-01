ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

As Retool continues to grow and redefine the software development landscape, we're searching for a Manager of Customer Service Knowledge to transform our customer service experience. In this pivotal role, you will lead and empower our Customer Service team to deliver responsive, empathetic support while proactively scaling assistance through exceptional documentation. By leveraging your team's knowledge base and analyzing support ticket trends, you'll identify crucial product and service improvement areas. You'll partner across teams to integrate AI solutions and enhance in-product experiences to elevate our support capabilities, ensuring that every customer interaction adds value to their Retool experience. This role is perfect for a leader who excels in both operational management and strategic knowledge creation—someone who understands the value of personalized support and can strategically scale solutions through high-quality content.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH

You will manage a team of Customer Service Representatives who support customers with feature availability, plan management, billing, discount redemptions, and organization settings. Your leadership will foster their professional growth and ensure that our customer support is empathetic, effective, and efficient, and that our public customer service knowledge is useful, discoverable and accurate. You'll collaborate closely with our Support Engineering, Community, Revenue Operations, Product, and Sales teams – translating support interactions into scalable customer service excellence and continuous Retool product experience improvement.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

Lead the Customer Service team through mentorship, development, and performance coaching.

Establish clear metrics for team performance, documentation quality, and customer satisfaction.

Analyze support trends and customer pain points to inform documentation, product feedback, and process enhancements.

Launch, own, and expand our Help Center and internal knowledge tools, prioritizing self-service opportunities.

Build training and enablement programs to strengthen your team’s communication skills—particularly in written support documentation.

Partner with RevOps and Engineering on the integration of AI and other technological solutions to enhance the team's capabilities.

Foster a culture of curiosity, inclusiveness, empathy, and continuous improvement, encouraging innovation and efficiency in customer service processes.

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

2+ years of experience leading customer service, support, or knowledge management teams, ideally within tech or SaaS.

Experience building and scaling public-facing support content and self-service resources.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to clearly convey complex ideas and mentor your team daily on their writing abilities.

Comfort working cross-functionally with technical and non-technical partners.

Data-driven mindset with strong analytical skills to identify trends, challenges, and opportunities in customer service data.

Passion for creating an outstanding customer experience, with a deep understanding of customer needs and challenges.

A systems thinker with a builder’s mindset—you enjoy optimizing processes and designing for scale.

Enthusiasm for serving developer audiences is a plus, though coding experience is not required.

For candidates based in New York, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. New York $114,600 — $155,000 USD