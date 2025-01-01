ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

As a Content Marketing Manager at Retool, you won't just create content—you'll craft compelling narratives that spark developer imaginations, solve real business problems, and drive our exponential growth. You'll be a key player at the heart of our customer journey, ensuring our content finds and resonates with developers.

We're looking for a content marketer who thrives in fast-paced environments, is obsessed with metrics that move up and to the right, and wants to help build one of the most transformative developer products on the planet. Perhaps most importantly, we need someone who's genuinely passionate about AI as a force multiplier for content creation and distribution—someone who geeks out about the latest AI tools, stays obsessively up-to-date with emerging AI trends, and is excited to experiment with cutting-edge approaches that help our message break through the noise.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Ideate, write, and advise on content that speaks to our technical audience while making complex concepts accessible and exciting

Own critical parts of our content calendar and orchestrate production across cross-functional teams including Product Marketing, Developer Marketing, and Brand Design

Edit and refine copy with meticulous attention to detail

Partner with SEO specialists to ensure our content ranks well for high-value keywords on Google and appears in LLM search

Create standout thought leadership that sets our brand apart in the development space

Experiment with and implement AI tools that can 10x our content production while maintaining quality and authenticity

Stay ahead of AI trends, test new tools, and share discoveries that could transform how we create and distribute content

Create content with distribution in mind, tailoring formats and messaging to specific channels for maximum reach and engagement

Craft content designed to be easily shareable and amplifiable across developer communities and industry networks

Expertly transform core content into multiple formats (video scripts, social snippets, newsletter features, newsletter copy, event content) to maximize efficiency and reach

Understand the nuances of different platforms and create content that feels native to each, avoiding one-size-fits-all approaches

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

5+ years of content marketing experience in tech, ideally in B2B software

Killer writing, editing, and storytelling skills that can translate complex technical concepts into clear, compelling narratives

Experience creating content for developer audiences

Track record crafting messaging around emerging technologies, especially AI tools

Strong SEO know-how and content distribution strategies

Experience with social media engagement and community-building

Data-driven approach with experience tracking and optimizing content performance

Familiarity with project management tools to keep complex workflows on track

Pulse on developer content trends and passion for creating content that cuts through the noise

Personal enthusiasm for AI tools, with hands-on experience using them for content creation

Self-starter mentality with a history of experimenting with new tech and finding creative applications

Sharp eye for evaluating AI tools and identifying which ones actually deliver value

Natural curiosity about how AI is transforming marketing, with a desire to be on the cutting edge

Experience creating content for integrated campaigns where each piece fits into a larger narrative

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $131,600 — $178,000 USD Tier 2 $111,900 — $151,300 USD Tier 3 $92,100 — $124,700 USD