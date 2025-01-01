ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

In the last year we’ve grown our customer base over 5x and continued to enhance our product. As a result we have more questions, feedback, and tickets coming in than ever before from developers using Retool. As we continue to grow, we’re adding more customer-centric support engineers to help our customers build the systems and tools they need to run their business

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

As a Support Engineer at Retool, you’ll communicate with developers of all sizes to help unblock technical issues. You’ll help answer their more difficult Retool development questions, troubleshoot connecting to many kinds of databases or APIs, and brainstorm app structure and best practices. Often, this will mean researching new topics and reporting back to the customer on the best approach to achieve their goals.

Retool is a broad technical product, so ideally, you are a generalist engineer and enjoy learning new technologies. Our platform supports over 30 integrations, so you’ll constantly encounter novel situations. On a typical day, you might help someone debug a database connection, write examples of JavaScript code for specific customer use cases, troubleshoot data structures, SQL queries, and API authentication—often live or on an impromptu screen-share.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:

You’ll work with other support engineers and software engineers to diagnose, troubleshoot, and solve customer problems. You’ll also help train new coworkers on supporting our users. Support is a small team today, but rapidly expanding to match our customer growth.

You’ll be joining a broader team of Retools who are passionate about serving our customers, enjoy collaborating to build an incredibly innovative product, and partake in some occasional-but-well-intentioned sarcasm. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

Talk to users every day via Service Cloud and Zoom

Teach Retool users best practices around performance and development workflows

Explore our codebase, logs, and test instances to debug difficult problems

Troubleshoot new bugs and formalize bug reports

Represent customers internally and advocate for key issues

Contribute to documentation

Help users debug issues with many different database types and APIs

Analyze and improve our support operations--there are always new Retool apps to build!

Help us track support metrics and share findings you identify

THE SKILL SET YOU'LL BRING: 2–4 years in technical, customer-facing roles with strong communication skills

Proficient in JavaScript, web development, and RESTful APIs

Experience with SQL or NoSQL databases and diagnosing issues in production environments

Skilled in troubleshooting SaaS infrastructure issues, including performance degradation and outages

Creative problem solver with strong customer empathy

Holds a relevant cloud certification (e.g., AWS or Google Cloud)

Bonus: Familiarity with React and ability to fix minor frontend bugs

For candidates based in London, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pension plans. Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. London £53,300 — £72,100 GBP