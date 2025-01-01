ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

We need a strategic, creative force who lives and breathes digital culture. As our Social Media Manager, you'll be the architect of our online presence, translating our vision into content that resonates with and inspires developers–and ultimately builds brand trust and love.

You're not just posting content—you're building communities, sparking conversations, and turning followers into advocates for our mission for bringing good software to everyone.

You'll help shape and refine Retool's brand personality and voice across all channels—ensuring consistency while constantly pushing us to be more authentic, distinctive, and memorable in a crowded developer tools landscape.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Own and evolve Retool's social media strategy across platforms, with a focus on Twitter, LinkedIn, and emerging channels where developers and business users gather

Create and curate engaging, platform-optimized content that showcases our product capabilities, customer success stories, and company culture

Collaborate with the Demand Gen team to amplify integrated campaigns across social channels, ensuring maximum reach and impact

Support brand campaigns by creating complementary social content that reinforces key messaging and extends campaign reach

Create feedback loops between Content, Product Marketing, and Developer Relations teams to surface not-yet-trending content opportunities ahead of the curve

Actively participate in and monitor developer community channels like HackerNews and Reddit, identifying opportunities to authentically engage and share Retool's story

Identify and build relationships with developer influencers for collaborations, guest content, and authentic amplification of Retool's message

Build and nurture relationships with developers, industry influencers, and customers to amplify our reach and credibility

Analyze performance metrics to continuously refine our approach, experimenting with new formats and content types to maximize engagement

Stay on top of platform algorithm changes, new features, and social media trends to ensure our strategy remains cutting-edge

Manage our social media calendar and community engagement, responding to comments and messages in a way that reflects our brand voice

Turn complex product features and technical concepts into accessible, shareable content that resonates with both technical and non-technical audiences

Use basic Figma skills to customize on-brand templates and quickly create product visuals for social media posts, ensuring a consistent and polished look

Develop a social listening strategy to gather insights about our brand perception, competitive landscape, and customer needs

Use data to identify opportunities for growth and optimize our social presence for maximum impact

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

5+ years of experience managing social media for B2B tech companies, with a track record of growing engagement and community

Deep understanding of social platforms, particularly Twitter and LinkedIn, and how to optimize content for each

Experience with developer community platforms like HackerNews, Reddit, and Discord, understanding their unique cultures and engagement patterns

Strong copywriting skills with the ability to adapt tone and style for different audiences and platforms

Basic Figma skills for creating and customizing social media templates and simple product visuals

Experience creating or directing visual content (images, short videos, GIFs) that enhances messaging

Analytical mindset with experience using social media analytics tools to measure performance and extract actionable insights

Ability to translate technical concepts into compelling, approachable content

Knowledge of social media management and scheduling tools

Experience working with developers or technical audiences is a major plus

Self-starter mentality with exceptional time management and organizational skills

Understanding of the developer tool landscape and the challenges Retool solves

Creative problem-solver who can think outside the standard social media playbook

Excellent communicator who can collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams

Keen eye for design and visual identity, with an understanding of how aesthetic choices reflect brand personality

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $110,500 — $178,000 USD Tier 2 $93,900 — $151,300 USD Tier 3 $77,400 — $124,700 USD