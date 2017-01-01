Connecting Retool to Oracle takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your OracleDB data. Paste in credentials, whitelist the Retool IP, and you’re ready to start querying.

Building internal tools in Retool with your Oracle data is easy: you can write a query that pulls user data from your production database, display that data in a Table component, and then show a more detailed view with a few Text components in a Container. Integrating with other data sources is simple too: you can make a REST API call on your selected table row, or join your production DB with marketing site data to get a full picture of your business.

Retool supports both reading to and writing from Oracle. When writing data, we give you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want and hard to unintentionally do anything destructive, like DROP TABLE .