Retool makes it easy to build admin panels, dashboards, and utilities on top of your Oracle data.
Connecting Retool to Oracle takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your OracleDB data. Paste in credentials, whitelist the Retool IP, and you’re ready to start querying.
Building internal tools in Retool with your Oracle data is easy: you can write a query that pulls user data from your production database, display that data in a
Table component, and then show a more detailed view with a few Text components in a Container. Integrating with other data sources is simple too: you can make a REST API call on your selected table row, or join your production DB with marketing site data to get a full picture of your business.
Retool supports both reading to and writing from Oracle. When writing data, we give you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want and hard to unintentionally do anything destructive, like
DROP TABLE.
Duncan Winter
Head of Product at LeadGenius
Engineers tell me it'll take a day, but it always takes a week. Retool gives me every tool I want, in just a few hours. It's changed the trajectory of our business.
View your data
Visualize and search all of your database tables.
Insert a record
Insert a record in an existing table.
Delete a record
Delete an existing record from an existing table.
Update or create a new record
Update a record in an existing table, or optionally create a new record if none is found.
Update an existing record
Update an existing record in an existing table.
Join with other datasources
Easily join with other Retool connected datasources like Vertica or Salesforce.
Bulk insert records
Insert a list of records into an existing table.
Bulk update via a primary key
Update a group of records using a column as a primary key.
Bulk upsert via a primary key
Insert a list of rows (or update if existing rows are found) using a column as a primary key.
Retool connects to most databases and nearly anything with a REST or GraphQL API. Read in data from mongoDB, join it via SQL, record user approvals, and POST the result to Stripe to create invoices.
Retool empowers you to work with all of your data sources inside of a single app.