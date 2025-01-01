Growth Marketing Manager - Contract

ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

Retool has both a robust PLG as well as Sales-led motion and we sell deals from $10k to $1M. There are opportunities to drive improvements across the funnel, from traffic to signups, signups and MQLs to meetings and so on. This is a strategic role to help Retool get the most out of its marketing investments while providing the best experience possible for our prospects. We have a lot of traffic and top of funnel interest, we now need to implement growth best practices to ensure we’re maximizing corresponding top line growth.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Our growth marketing manager contractor will use a deep understanding of our funnel dynamics along with user research to guide strategy and prioritization. This role will initially focus on the Website to optimize conversions on the site and testing/segmentation within integrated campaigns. They’ll identify specific flows and pages where we can improve our funnel performance and work with the PMM, Design, Analytics, Web, and the Demand Gen team to design new experiences that improve conversions and funnel health.

This role is a 6 month contract.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL:

Problem solve for improving leaky or underperforming parts of the major flows on our Website

Create a testing strategy for integrated campaigns that is goal-oriented and then work with cross-functional teams to execute

Partner with cross-functional teams to ensure Web tests take into account experiences across other channels and stages of the funnel so that gains in one area are not lost in another and the customer gets a consistent message & experience

Analyze data to understand what’s working and what’s not - from conducting customer interviews to diving into Excel.

Report progress to marketing and broad Retool leadership. Shape strategy, goals, and resourcing for the overall growth team

Help mature our data, systems, and processes that support growth

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING

7+ years of marketing experience in technology companies

3+ years of B2B experience in growth marketing or growth product

Strong experience with website optimization and growth strategies in other channels such as email, paid, etc.

Experience with developer ICP or technical products a plus

Familiarity with Salesforce and Hubspot (or other similar CRM and marketing automation tools)

Strong data & analytics mindset. Ability to go deep to understand patterns in the data. Ability to creatively explore trends largely self-sufficiently.Takes a “learn how to fish” mentality to data

Technical acumen to collaborate with RevOps, data and Web teams.

Experience with web testing tools

Strong ownership mindset to do whatever is needed to deliver on targets

This is an hourly, contract position and not eligible for employee benefits. Pay Rate Range Hourly $80 — $120 USD