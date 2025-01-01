← Back to all roles
Account Manager, Mid-Market
Team
Location
ABOUT RETOOL
Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows.
At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for.
Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!
WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU:
At Retool, client relationships are our top priority. We're seeking a dedicated and personable account manager to maintain client accounts, ensure customers derive value, manage renewals, identify expansion opportunities, and serve as their primary point of contact. The ideal candidate is passionate about sales, driven to hit targets, and committed to providing exceptional customer service. If you love building meaningful, long-lasting relationships that drive our business forward, you'll thrive in this role.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
- Close net new revenue through customer expansion and cross-selling new Retool products.
- Execute successful contract renewals.
- Drive quality pipeline growth with new products, application use cases, product updates, and marketing-driven events.
- Understand our customer use cases and their business initiatives to optimize Retool usage and introduce new use case ideas.
- Deliver optimal forecasts and commercial outcomes by running strategic sales processes with a consistent sales methodology (MEDDPICC, Value Based selling).
- Evaluate core usage trends, articulate Retool's impact, and provide strategic recommendations during account reviews.
- Identify and proactively manage risk areas and commit to seeing an issue through to complete resolution.
- Manage customer expectations with clear communication skills and reliable follow ups.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:
As an Account Manager, you'll work cross-functionally with internal teams, including account executives, sales engineers, technical account managers, deal desk, and legal.
THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:
- Professional experience in a sales or customer service role in the mid-market space (100-1,000 employees).
- Consistent track record of hitting and exceeding quotas for new and expansion business.
- Ability to conduct discovery calls to identify opportunities and build pipeline.
- Strong multitasking and organizational skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Demonstrated ability to position proposals, negotiate terms, and close deals.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Proven track record of meeting or exceeding quotas and receiving positive customer feedback.
- Proficiency with common customer relationship management software, such as Outreach, Salesforce and LinkedIn SalesNavigator.
- Professional certification a plus (ex: from Strategic Account Management Association).
For candidates based in San Francisco, the pay range(s) for this role is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location.
Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans.
Retool offers generous benefits to all employees and hybrid work location. For more information, please visit the benefits and perks section of our careers page!
