ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

Goal

As the Commercial Sales Account Manager Lead, you will build and lead a team of world-class account managers that consistently exceed quota, deliver great customer outcomes, and exemplify the Retool values. You will help lead as we scale out our Commercial sales expansion and renewals motion to capture the market opportunity at Retool - you will hire, build, coach, and execute as we work with the team and broader company to accelerate our platform sales.

WHY WE'RE LOOKING FOR YOU:

Retool is rapidly growing, and we have work ahead of us to continue to hit our big milestone goals. We’ve learned a lot, quickly iterated on our process and approach, and added many customers to the Retool community.

Our revenue and business goals this year are aggressive, and we’re laser-focused on scaling our hiring, processes, and team as we move upmarket. The problems Retool solves are varied, and the customers we work with span every vertical and hundreds of use cases.

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

You’ll be an integral part of the Sales leadership team expanding and renewing Commercial accounts (1-1000 employees). You’ll lead a team of highly motivated Commercial Account Managers and focus on coaching and developing the team, running strategic sales cycles to establish new customer relationships, and partnering cross-functionally to grow our footprint across our existing customer base. You’ll bring vision, purpose, and drive to the team.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:

In this role, you’ll collaborate closely with our Sales leadership team across Sales Engineering, Operations, Technical Account Management, and Sales Development to shape the vision and direction of sales at Retool. You’ll also work highly cross-functionally with Recruiting, Engineering, Marketing, and Support while working with and managing the growing Commercial Account Management team.

We are a team passionate about serving our customers and love collaborating to build an organization and company from the ground up. We’re building a winning, fun, and high-ownership culture to propel this company forward, and we’re looking for someone who shares that vision with us.

IN THIS ROLE, YOU WILL:

Determine staffing levels to support annual goals, establish job descriptions, recruit new Commercial Account Managers, and lead the recruiting process to shape and grow the team.

Responsible for driving expansion revenue within the Commercial customer base, as well as handling and successfully managing the renewal process for these customers.

Assess go-to-market readiness across our sales team, identify gaps in our approach, and build new processes to ensure the team is properly trained/equipped to perform against our goals.

Be held responsible for delivering against quarterly expansion revenue, renewal rate goals and pipeline generation targets, in a consistent quarter-over-quarter cadence.

Engage at the executive level in key deals and serve as an escalation point.

Motivate individuals and the team to exceed targets through coaching and mentorship.

Accurately forecast your business to guide focus across Sales Development, Marketing, and Success.

Continue to develop the Account Management process, add to best practices and continue strong cross-collaboration work with teams across Retool.

Identify, qualify, and help accelerate business opportunities through partnerships with Sales Development, Sales Engineering, Marketing, as well as externally in our partner ecosystem.

QUALIFICATIONS:

5 years of relevant Sales leadership experience as well as 5-10 years of relevant Sales experience in SaaS

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $297,594 — $402,470 USD Tier 2 $253,005 — $342,183 USD Tier 3 $208,249 — $281,729 USD