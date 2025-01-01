ABOUT RETOOL Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows. At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for. Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!

WHY WE’RE LOOKING FOR YOU

Retool’s GTM organizations are growing in size and complexity in order to support extremely ambitious growth in the coming months and years. We’re looking for a Customer Success Operations Lead to join the Revenue Operations team. Our team is responsible for accelerating Retool’s revenue growth by building the ultimate GTM machine. We help the sales, success, marketing, and support teams track and deliver against operating goals, design and implement key cross-functional initiatives, perform root cause analysis to diagnose challenges, and build/maintain the core GTM systems these teams use to collaborate and succeed every day.

We’ll look to you to bring your experience architecting, deploying, and maintaining full funnel operating metrics for the customer success team at Retool. You will own and be the subject matter expert on all top-of-funnel KPIs and reporting. You will be responsible for improving our visibility into the performance of our customer success funnel(s) and helping drive better, faster decisions. You’ll be a key contributor to our ongoing financial planning process, providing analysis and reporting to our Finance team to help us understand the ROI of our brand, product marketing, self-serve, and demand generation efforts. While we’re looking for a teammate with a sharp sense of systems building and analytics chops, standouts will have a desire and appetite to be true partners to our org, proactively unearthing opportunities and options across the GTM and product org.

WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH

You’ll partner closely with leaders within the GTM team, especially our Head of Technical Customer Success and their leadership team. You will also work closely with key partners like Sales, Finance, Product, and more to maintain the highest standards of quality for all of Retool’s marketing efforts.

You’ll be joining a broader team of Retools who are passionate about serving our customers and enjoy collaborating to build an incredibly innovative product. If this sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you!

WHAT YOU'LL DO:

Own the design, build, and administration of all parts of the customer success technology stack, including relevant parts of Salesforce, Hubspot, Outreach, and other systems.

Use quantitative and qualitative insights to inform growth strategy, roadmap, and prioritization for the CS team

Instrument and optimize our product-led growth workflows

Be the right hand to the Head of Customer Success for quarterly and annual planning, as well as key strategic initiatives

Own regular reporting on the overall health of customer success initiatives and top-of-funnel performance across GTM teams

THE SKILLSET YOU'LL BRING:

8+ years of experience owning customer success operations and reporting for a B2B SaaS business, preferably with a product-led sales motion

Direct experience implementing and maintaining Hubspot, Salesforce, and Outreach

Aptitude for using data to drive better decision making, including familiarity with SQL

Exceptional problem solving and analytical skills; demonstrated ability to structure complex problems, navigate challenging data sets, develop solutions, and craft high-quality narrative and executive-level presentations

Ownership mindset with strong attention to detail

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly collaborative style with strong influence skills

For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles. This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location. Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans. Tier 1 $164,300 — $222,300 USD Tier 2 $139,700 — $188,900 USD Tier 3 $115,000 — $155,600 USD