ABOUT RETOOL
Nearly every company in the world runs on custom software: Gartner estimates that up to 50% of all code is written for internal use. This is the operational software for refunding orders, underwriting loans, onboarding employees, analyzing transactions, and providing customer support. But most companies don’t have adequate resources to properly invest in these tools, leading to a lot of old and clunky internal software or, even worse, users still stuck in manual and spreadsheet flows.
At Retool, we’re on a mission to bring good software to everyone. We’re building a new type of development platform that combines the benefits of traditional software development with a drag-and-drop UI editor and AI, making it dramatically faster to build internal tools. We believe that the future of software development lies in abstracting away the tedious and repetitive tasks developers waste time on, while creating reusable components that act as a force multiplier for future developers and projects. The result is not just productivity, but good software by default. And that’s a mission worth striving for.
Today, our customers span from small startups building their first operational tools to Fortune 500 companies building mission-critical apps for thousands of users across their business. Interested in joining us? Let us know!
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
You’ll support our overall compensation philosophy, infrastructure and annual market analysis to determine our competitive pay positioning. You'll also take on critical management of bi-annual performance cycles and year-end compensation planning, including merit review, HRIS administration, and company-wide communication. This position not only provides analytical and strategic support to evolve Retool’s people programs, but helps ensure Retool’s business and people strategy are aligned to attract the best talent.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH:
As a Compensation and People Analytics Partner, you will be a key member of our People Experience team and have the opportunity to help craft and maintain Retool’s compensation programs company-wide. You will play an important role in evaluating, designing, and implementing Retool’s compensation policies.
IN THIS ROLE, YOU'LL:
- Be responsible for advising and maintaining compensation infrastructure (base, bonus, and equity ranges) for new and existing hires
- Support the performance and compensation processes including the focal and mid-year reviews, promotions, pay equity analysis, etc.
- Build and own central compensation modeling and budgeting initiatives with the finance team
- Continually review Retool’s compensation heuristics and comp philosophy to ensure they are in alignment with the company’s business and people strategy
- Ensure accurate data entry and integrity across Retool comp databases while advising on new automation opportunities
- Partner with internal team members to build, document, and maintain compensation-related guidelines, policies, workflows and procedures for our programs
- Provide counsel to People Business Partner and Talent Acquisition on compensation issues related to recruiting and candidate offers, as well as employee promotion, recognition, and retention actions
- Create tools and resources to drive stakeholder capability and build scalable efforts
- Have a direct relationship with outside consultants/vendors for annual survey submissions, contract renewals and data reporting
- Maintain a working knowledge of federal, state and local legislation that may affect compensation policies including minimum wage regulations for all geographic areas with Retool operations
- Lead special projects across a variety of areas such as job structure, pay transparency, management training and other various compensation related programs
THE SKILLSET YOU'll BRING:
- 8-10 years of experience working in an HR function with compensation programs, benchmarking, surveys, administration, compliance and data analysis
- Extensive experience with HRIS systems, compensation management tools and advanced skills in Excel/Google Sheets programs
- Exceptional attention to detail and accuracy, excellent problem-solving, analytical, budgeting, and research skills
- Proven organizational skills, including balancing multiple responsibilities, and effectively meeting deadlines
- Effective communication and ability to influence stakeholders at all levels with a high level of responsiveness
- Experience with Radford and other compensation benchmarking data sets
- Knowledge of relevant employment laws and regulations
- Ability to handle confidential and sensitive data with the utmost integrity
- Well-versed understanding of equity compensation such as stock options and RSUs
For candidates based in the United States, we have three geographic pay zones. For this role, the pay range(s) for this role in each zone is listed below and represents base salary range for non-commissionable roles or on-target earnings (OTE) for commissionable roles.
This salary range may be inclusive of several career levels at Retool and will be narrowed during the interview process based on a number of factors such as (but not limited to), scope and responsibilities, the candidate’s experience and qualifications, and location.
Additional compensation in the form(s) of equity, and/or commission/bonuses are dependent on the position offered. Retool provides a comprehensive benefit plan, including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k). Pay and benefits are subject to change at any time, consistent with the terms of any applicable compensation or benefit plans.
Retool offers generous benefits to all employees and hybrid work location. For more information, please visit the benefits and perks section of our careers page!
