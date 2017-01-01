Connecting Retool to AlloyDB takes just a few minutes, and lets you quickly build internal tools like admin panels on top of your AlloyDB data.

Retool connects directly to AlloyDB and lets you use PostgreSQL to manage the data in your tables. For example, you can query for a list of users with SQL, display the list in a Table and add a button that, when clicked, runs an UPDATE query and marks that user as approved. With AlloyDB and its Vertex AI integration, building internal tools for fraud and anomaly detection are performed by invoking predictions via SQL.

Retool supports both reading to and writing from AlloyDB for PostgreSQL. When writing data, we give you a point and click interface that makes it easy to perform the actions you want allowing teams to safely and securely create operational tools.